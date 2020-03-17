Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Nomad Foods worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,492,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 302,518 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 321,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 290,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,798. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.