Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 156,852 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,843,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,272,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,429,000.

KRE stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

