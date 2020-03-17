Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,852 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

