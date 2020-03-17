Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,300 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Freshpet worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Freshpet by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

FRPT stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -729.55 and a beta of 0.79. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

