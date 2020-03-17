Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,972 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pentair by 682.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

