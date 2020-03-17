Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE:HTA opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

