Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,593 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

