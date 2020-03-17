Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 80,364 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11,818.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 311,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $2,525,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $6,008,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $361,000.

TER stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

