Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,723,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

