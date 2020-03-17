Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $467.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.31. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

