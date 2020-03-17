Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in NetEase by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 177,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after buying an additional 82,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $283.35 on Tuesday. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.86.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

