Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of KRC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

