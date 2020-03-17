Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 51.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,338,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.