Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Store Capital worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 257,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

