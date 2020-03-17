Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,855,000 after buying an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 187,488 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,035,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

