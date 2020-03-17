Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,221 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

