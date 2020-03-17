Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 564,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

