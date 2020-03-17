Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $62,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after buying an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $19,912,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $18,245,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,264,477 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

