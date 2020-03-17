Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,171 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,894,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.