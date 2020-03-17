Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 460,478 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,330,000 after buying an additional 389,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,656,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $120,638,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

