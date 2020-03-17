Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 66,753 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,753 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

