Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,348.42. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,410 shares of company stock worth $61,650,628.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

