Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. CIBC raised Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of OSB stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 491,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.79. Norbord has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Norbord’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

