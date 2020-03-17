North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receives News Impact Score of -1.36

Media coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 137,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

