NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after buying an additional 138,445 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

