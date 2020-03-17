Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

