Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,645 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2,137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nice by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Nice by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 335,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 65,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nice by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,787,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nice to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

