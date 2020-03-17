Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 15,304 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.