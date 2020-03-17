Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 23,452 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 211,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of F opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.