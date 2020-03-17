nOS (NOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,644.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $396,751.11 and approximately $22,644.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 379.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

