Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

