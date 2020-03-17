Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 70 Price Target at Barclays

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 70 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOVN. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 95 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 95.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

