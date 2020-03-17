Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lifted to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 52.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 97,901 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 47.2% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,124,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 681,133 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Novavax by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

