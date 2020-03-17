Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $629,776.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Zebpay, WazirX and Upbit. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $629,776.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.04000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,717,251,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinBene, Zebpay, IDEX, BITBOX, Binance, WazirX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

