Nuggets (NUG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.19 million and $1.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

