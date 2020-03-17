NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. NULS has a market cap of $10.25 million and $2.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, QBTC, Binance and Bit-Z. Over the last week, NULS has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.02243262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 360.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00191618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00036131 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,404,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,927,338 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Kucoin and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.