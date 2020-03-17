NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 443,805 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 2.85% of NuStar Energy worth $79,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,746,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,614. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,065. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

