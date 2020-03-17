Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen Acquires 50,000 Shares

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$58,125.

Pentti Olavi Karkkainen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. 3,889,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The company has a market cap of $92.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CSFB raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

