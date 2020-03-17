Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. CNOOC comprises about 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of CNOOC worth $59,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC Ltd has a 1 year low of $90.96 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

