Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.12% of Pampa Energia worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the third quarter valued at about $2,604,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,922. The company has a market capitalization of $662.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

