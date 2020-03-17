Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Telecom Argentina worth $20,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Telecom Argentina SA has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

