Oaktree Capital Management LP Grows Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,653,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares during the quarter. BRF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.70% of BRF worth $49,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in BRF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 347,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 526,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,616. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.