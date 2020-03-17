Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $19.84 Million Stake in Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 2.91% of Visterra worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the third quarter worth about $5,067,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visterra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visterra by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visterra during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visterra during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Visterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIST traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Visterra Inc has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter.

VIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Visterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Visterra Company Profile

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.