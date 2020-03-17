Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,979 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Penn Virginia worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penn Virginia by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Penn Virginia by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 18,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 45,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

