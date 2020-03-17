Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $46.81 Million Stock Holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Azul makes up 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Azul worth $46,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,006,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,467,000 after purchasing an additional 357,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 4,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 728,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 711,520 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 312,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.19. Azul SA has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

