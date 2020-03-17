Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $53.05 Million Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,931 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 1.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $53,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

NYSE:AU traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 1,212,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,276. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

