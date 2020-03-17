Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,382,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after buying an additional 1,024,076 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 67,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,424,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 239,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.