Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of HUYA worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 164,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,777. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

