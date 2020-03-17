Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,763 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Yeti worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yeti alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 134,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.