Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $57.65 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,648,000. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 4.68% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $7,282,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $45,275,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 449,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $870.94 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Maxim Group raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.